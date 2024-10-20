A man could be jailed after pulling out of a junction without stopping, causing a crash and leaving a man seriously injured.

Cuong Vo, 36, of Garden Row in Lynn, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

The court saw video footage of him pulling out onto the A149 at Heacham without stopping - or even slowing down.

Cuong Vo will be sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on December 12

He crashed into another vehicle, causing the victim significant injuries.

Magistrates asked the probation service to carry out an all-options pre-sentence report on Vo, and he will return to court on December 12 to learn his fate.

Sentencing guidelines for his offence have a starting point of 26 weeks in custody.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said: “This video you have just seen has been going through his head every single day since this incident.”

Vo, communicating through a Vietnamese interpreter, was handed an interim driving ban which will last until his sentence, and has been released on unconditional bail.