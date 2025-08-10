A 36-year-old who was involved in an accident on a busy main road admitted taking ketamine before getting behind the wheel.

Liam Wilsoncroft, of Bader Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while unfit through drugs.

Police were called to the A10 at Setchey on February 13 to reports of a collision.

Wilsoncroft was involved in a crash on the A10 at Setchey. Picture: Google Maps

Officers arrived at the scene, where they saw Wilsoncroft sitting behind the wheel of a Ford Focus.

They reported that his speech was slurred and initially believed that he had been drink-driving.

However, Wilsoncroft admitted taking ketamine, which was later found in his system. No alcohol was found in his system.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson told the court that Wilsoncroft was struggling at the time after his relationship had ended.

“He said to me that he is unequipped to deal with emotional situations,” Ms Johnson said.

“He has not been in trouble for 11 years. He went into self-destruct mode. He is ashamed to be here.”

Wilsoncroft was disqualified from driving for 13 months and fined £300.

He will also pay a £120 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.