A 36-year-old who “came out with more injuries” than a police officer after an altercation found himself in court.

Jake Graham appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted obstructing a police officer from carrying out his duties.

However, the court heard that Graham, of St James Court in Lynn, had been injured by the officer as well.

The prosecutor said that on December 5 last year, the officer had been making enquiries at Graham’s former address in relation to a “domestic incident”, but never brought any charges.

While the officer was carrying out an investigation, he asked Graham to stay at the address.

However, Graham did not wish to do so and tried to leave.

The officer grabbed his jacket, and Graham tried to take the item of clothing off in an attempt to get away.

The policeman then grabbed hold of Graham’s arm as he felt “threatened” by the defendant’s behaviour, so took him to the ground.

Graham grabbed hold of the officer’s taser while involved in the brawl, and the officer called for backup.

During this, Graham was punched several times to the head.

His solicitor, Andrew Cogan, told the court that these blows left Graham unconscious for around 15 seconds.

“He was shocked to see a police officer at his property and was asked to speak about a domestic-related incident,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Graham was not under arrest - he said this to the officer.

“The officer persistently held his clothing. He decided he wasn’t having this.”

However, having pleaded guilty, Graham was handed a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £85.