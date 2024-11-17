A 36-year-old who was in a “very poor way financially” took groceries he bought from Marks and Spencer despite his card being declined.

Georgian-Mihai Toma, of Birchwood Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, where he admitted to the theft.

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that on September 11, Toma had picked a number of groceries from M&S in Lynn and went to the self-service checkout to pay for them.

Toma committed the offence at M&S in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

His card declined, but despite this, Toma went to leave the shop with the items.

He was asked by a member of staff to come back and pay for items. The staff member informed him that there was a nearby cash point.

However, Toma never returned to pay for the items.

In mitigation, George Sorrell explained that Toma was in a “very poor way financially” when he committed this offence.

Mr Sorrell argued that the items actually never left the shop.

“He accepts he behaved dishonestly,” said Mr Sorrell.

“At this time, things were in a very poor way for him financially. He had no job and was very short of money.”

Mr Sorrell explained that things are looking better for Toma now as he has secured a job in a factory.

Magistrates handed Toma a six-month conditional discharge and ordered he pay a victim surcharge £26 and court costs of £85.