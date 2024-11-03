A man who racked up £17,000 on his father’s credit card as well as stealing and then pawning gold jewellery will learn his fate later this month.

Lynn magistrates ordered an all-options report on Saul Cassie when he appeared before them on Thursday charged with committing fraud between March 26 and May 7 this year by using his father’s credit card and PIN to make transactions.

Cassie, 37, who is currently living at a temporary address on Park Road, Peterborough, also admitted stealing gold necklaces belonging to his father on June 8 worth £3,500.

Saul Cassie will return to the Lynn court later this month to learn his fate

Asif Akram, prosecuting, said Cassie’s father was in hospital between March 11 and May 31, and during that time his son was staying at his home in Heacham.

His daughter was taking mail into hospital for him, and among the letters was a credit card bill which made him realise his card had been used.

Mr Akram said there had been 66 cash transactions totalling £16,391.81, which together with fees of more than £1,000 meant the total loss was more than £17,000.

When he returned home, Cassie’s father noticed that a number of gold necklaces, all with great sentimental value, were missing.

They were traced to a pawn shop where records showed Cassie had pawned them. The necklaces had since been sold due to their unique design.

When interviewed by polic, Cassie admitted using the credit card and pawning the jewellery. He had used the cash to buy food and drugs.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said Cassie suffered from severe depression and anxiety and a history of mental health issues.

Prior to his offences, he had spent time in a specialist hospital - and after it, he had been admitted for 11 weeks to an acute mental health hospital in Lincolnshire.

Mr Sorrell suggested that given the type of offences and the possibility of a custodial sentence, magistrates might want a pre-sentence report.

The bench agreed, and the case was adjourned to November 27 at the Lynn court. Cassie was granted conditional bail.