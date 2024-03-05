A 37-year-old who punched a woman – causing bruising to her face – was sentenced.

Rudy Self, of Anderson Close in Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he was given a community order.

He previously pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on October 3 last year.

Self appeared in Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that the victim came to Self’s address and was shouting at him and an argument broke out.

Self punched the victim, which caused bruising to her face.

The police were called and the victim told officers that falling over had caused the bruising rather than Self punching her.

She told officers that she was fine but the act was captured on video.

Magistrates gave Self an 18-month community order, which entails completing 35 rehabilitation activity days and a 12 month mental health treatment requirement.

He was also fined £50 and will also pay a victim surcharge of £114.