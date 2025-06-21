A 37-year-old who assaulted two police officers while in an angry state threatened to “kick off hard”.

James Hayes appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker as well as attempting criminal damage.

The court heard that the offences began in Dereham, before leading into Lynn when Hayes was taken to the town’s Police Investigation Centre.

Hayes kicked an officer at Lynn's Police Investigation Centre. Picture: Google Maps

On May 3, a woman arrived at Dereham Police Station alleging Hayes had committed an offence.

He soon arrived at the station in a manner described as “angry” before being arrested. He subsequently started to “fight” officers.

Hayes said: “I will kick off, and I will kick off hard”.

Police then struggled putting Hayes into a van to transport him to Lynn.

During the process, he kicked an officer in the right leg, causing him an “immediate rush of pain”.

En-route, he kicked the van, attempting to cause “any damage that he could”.

When Hayes arrived to Lynn in the van, a number of officers came to assist in transporting him to a cell.

Hayes, of George Elliot Way in Dereham, resumed his poor behaviour, calling police “f*****g c**ts” before kicking another officer in the leg.

The court heard Hayes had 30 previous convictions to his name.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer said that Hayes also “failed to behave” during an unpaid work session.

Mr Spicer said that there was some “racist behaviour” and that Hayes showed a female support worker a hernia in his groin.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Hayes is a groundsman and is “very well thought of” in his job.

“There is no doubt that he is making some progress in his behaviour and attitude in life,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He lost his common sense, self-control and, momentarily, his sanity.

“Luckily, there were no injuries. He has no recollection of what happened.”

An all options pre-sentence report will be carried out before Hayes learns his fate.

He will return to the Lynn court on August 12.