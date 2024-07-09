Home   News   Article

Hillington man Calvin Newson found guilty at King’s Lynn court of conspiracy to supply five types of drugs

By Lucy Carter
Published: 12:50, 09 July 2024
 | Updated: 12:54, 09 July 2024

A 38-year-old has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply multiple drugs.

Calvin Newson, of Lynn Road in Hillington, appeared at Lynn’s Crown Court for a three-week trial - which started on June 18.

He was today found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin (magic mushroom) and ketamine.

Newson has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply five different types of drugs
Newson was also convicted of failing to provide a PIN number when requested to by police.

He will be sentenced on September 3.

