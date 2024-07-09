Hillington man Calvin Newson found guilty at King’s Lynn court of conspiracy to supply five types of drugs
Published: 12:50, 09 July 2024
| Updated: 12:54, 09 July 2024
A 38-year-old has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply multiple drugs.
Calvin Newson, of Lynn Road in Hillington, appeared at Lynn’s Crown Court for a three-week trial - which started on June 18.
He was today found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin (magic mushroom) and ketamine.
Newson was also convicted of failing to provide a PIN number when requested to by police.
He will be sentenced on September 3.