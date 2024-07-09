A 38-year-old has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply multiple drugs.

Calvin Newson, of Lynn Road in Hillington, appeared at Lynn’s Crown Court for a three-week trial - which started on June 18.

He was today found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, psilocybin (magic mushroom) and ketamine.

Newson was also convicted of failing to provide a PIN number when requested to by police.

He will be sentenced on September 3.