Police are searching for a 38-year-old who is wanted on recall to prison.

Mark Wilson, who is known to frequent the Lynn and Norwich area, is wanted in relation to breaching his licence conditions.

He is around six feet tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Mark Wilson is thought to have links in the Lynn area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Anyone who has seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by emailing Richard.Hammond@norfolk.police.uk, quoting reference 36/65734/25.

You can also phone police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online on 0800 555 111.