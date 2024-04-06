A 40-year-old said he “shouldn’t be in court” despite being caught with cannabis by the police.

David Yallop, of Bunnett Avenue in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to having a quantity of the Class B drug in his possession.

Prosecutor Colette Harper explained that at 1pm on January 9, Yallop was spotted in the North Lynn area “acting suspiciously” close to a known drug dealer’s house.

Yallop appeared in court for having cannabis in his possession. Picture: iStock

Police saw him leaving the address and stopped him to conduct a search - unearthing the cannabis.

He was arrested and interviewed, and made full admissions to having around £5 worth of the drug on him.

Yallop appeared unrepresented in court, arguing that it was a “joke” that he was in court and that he believed the police had a vendetta against him.

“I shouldn't be in court. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money, it’s just a bit of weed,” he said.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £26.