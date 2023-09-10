A man who was found guilty of stalking and assaulting his former partner earlier this year has been sentenced.

Mark Grey, 40, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where magistrates imposed a number of restraining orders as well as a community order.

It follows a number of incidents, the first of which occurred on August 9, 2022 when Grey assaulted his ex-partner.

It then happened again on November 25, 2022.

Later, on March 31, Grey had stalked the woman and assaulted her at a horse field in Lynn.

He was convicted and found guilty of the offences on July 25 this year.

In mitigation, Grey’s solicitor said that stress and pressure built up over time while he was looking after his ex-partner's home while she was in prison.

“It made it difficult to see his children,” he said.

The solicitor described the past couple of years as a “downward spiral” for Grey as he had suffered from health problems, but that things were starting to look up.

He added: “He’s set up as a self-employed gardener and is drinking a lot less.”

Magistrates handed Grey a 24-month community order which also requires him to complete 120 alcohol abstinence monitoring days.

In addition, it includes six months of trail monitoring via an electronic tag and 30 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also given a two-year restraining order, with conditions not to contact his ex-partner or children unless through family courts as well as receiving orders not to go to certain areas.

Grey, of Lily Avenue in Hockering, will also pay £320 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £114.