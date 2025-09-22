A 41-year-old who was at risk of being sent to prison following a town centre fight has walked free.

David Boughen, of North Everard Street in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after breaching a suspended sentence order previously placed on him.

He had breached the order, given for being in possession of a knife in a public place, after getting involved in a fight back on May 3.

David Boughen appeared at Norwich Crown Court

He previously appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court at the end of May, where it was said he was involved in a town centre fight with 42-year-old Gareth Morgan.

At the time, both entered guilty pleas to using threatening behaviour to provoke fear or violence.

CCTV showed the pair walking past each other, both accompanied by a partner and a friend.

A verbal altercation took place before they started to fight, and both people accompanying them tried to get the pair off one another.

They were seen throwing punches at each other before fighting on the floor.

However, Boughen’s suspended sentence was not activated, and he was instead given a fine of £100 for breaching that order.

He will also pay a £40 victim surcharge and £100 in court costs.