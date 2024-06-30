A dispute was brought before the courts as a man threw a wheelie bin at another’s car, causing the windscreen to smash and dent its bonnet.

Scott Bush, 42, of Chadwick Square in North Lynn, admitted causing the criminal damage when he appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday.

During the hearing, Bush explained why he caused the damage to the grey Volkswagen Polo on the evening of May 19.

Bush appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

His mitigation was that his car was damaged by the victim on “numerous occasions”.

The court was told that Bush went to the victim’s address on the date of the offence and an argument broke out.

After the argument, he picked up a wheelie bin and threw it at the victim’s car, causing significant damage.

Bush left the scene and the police were called, with officers later arresting Bush at his home address.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “The bloke whose car it was damaged my car on numerous occasions.

“It’s the same bloke damaging my car every week.”

Bush went on to tell magistrates that one of his family members had been harassed by the victim’s partner.

“I had enough of it by that point, they can’t keep getting away with damaging property,” he added.

For the offence, Bush was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £85.