A drug-driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years after being found more than three times the cocaine limit.

Danny Ford, 43, of Guanock Terrace in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced.

Ford was also sentenced for two shoplifting offences which took place in June and July. He previously admitted committing all three crimes.

Danny Ford was found three times over the limit for cocaine. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said that on May 8, police suspected that Ford had a passenger in his car that was a shoplifter.

They decided to follow the Nissan Micra which Ford was driving to a nearby petrol station, and then approached both of them.

Officers noticed that Ford’s pupils were dilated, and a drug test was carried out which came back positive for cocaine.

He was arrested, and a blood sample was carried out which came back with a reading of 32mcg of cocaine per 100ml of blood. The legal limit to drive is 10mcg.

Later, on June 21, Ford was seen going into M&S in Lynn and picking up various meat products valued at £45. He then left the store without paying for them.

On July 5, he entered Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate. He picked up bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey totalling the value of £35 and again left without paying.

“It was not a sophisticated theft - he walked in and out of the shop,” Ms Gherra said.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told magistrates that Ford has a “problem” with cocaine.

“The problem with this defendant is his use of cocaine,” he said.

Ford was disqualified from driving for 36 months, and also ordered to complete a nine-month community order. This will include completing a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was ordered to pay compensation totalling £80 to the supermarkets he stole from, and was fined £40.

Ford will also pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £45.