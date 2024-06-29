A 43-year-old who couldn’t speak to police properly because he was so drunk was also caught urinating and shouting outside a shop.

Stephen Burrows, of King’s Staithe Lane in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard from prosecutor Sarah Fiddy, who said that the incident took place on April 26 on Lynn’s Norfolk Street during the evening.

A member of the public called the police after seeing a man urinating outside the front of a shop while shouting.

Officers attended the scene to find Burrows stumbling down Norfolk Street with an alcoholic bottle in one hand.

When approached by the police, Burrows “couldn’t speak to them properly” and was then arrested.

The court was told that he had committed a total of 28 previous offences.

He was unrepresented in court and explained to magistrates that he had lost his mother and had been having a difficult time.

Burrows said: “My mother died and I took it badly. I started drinking and I can’t remember anything.

“I can only apologise, it was out of character and I have been doing really well.”

For the offence, Burrows was given a 12-month conditional discharge.