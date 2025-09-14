A 44-year-old caught with cocaine in public said that he “doesn’t do it on a regular basis”.

Matthew Blow, of Woodwark Avenue in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted having a Class A drug in his possession.

Police were on patrol in the Lynn area when they decided to search Blow.

Blow had a wrap of cocaine in his possession

They found a small wrap of powder, which they first believed to be heroin. After being tested, it turned out to be cocaine.

Blow was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he “made full admissions”.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I fully admit it, I’m guilty.”

Blow, who had five previous drug offences to his name, added he “doesn’t do it on a regular basis” and hopes not to be back in court again.

He was handed a £120 fine by magistrates and will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.