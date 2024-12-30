Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man Paul Simper remanded in custody after being charged with assaulting four NHS workers and police officer at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Lucy Carter
Published: 11:10, 30 December 2024

A Lynn man is due in court this morning charged with assaulting four NHS workers and a police officer.

Paul Simper, 44, was charged with the offences that took place at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday (December 28).

Simper, of no fixed address, but believed to be from the Lynn area, has been remanded in custody by police.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn.
He was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Cout this morning.

