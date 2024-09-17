A Lynn man is due in court this morning charged with stealing £200 worth of stock in discount stores.

Johnathan Fox, 45, of Shiregreen in Fairstead, is accused of shoplifting in Lynn town centre yesterday morning.

Fox was remanded in custody overnight and will appear at Norwich Crown Court this morning - where he will enter his plea.

