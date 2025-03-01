A 46-year-old has been banned from driving for more than a year after taking drugs and getting behind the wheel.

Darren Hewitt, 46, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford told the court that, just before 3pm on October 3 last year, a police officer stopped the Vauxhall Zafira which Hewitt was driving on Kirby Street in Lynn after it was seen being driven at speed.

Darren Hewitt, 46, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

When the vehicle was stopped, the officer spoke to the defendant and noticed his eyes appeared glazed over.

A roadside test was taken and it came back positive for two drugs.

Hewitt had 26mcg of cocaine in his blood - the legal limit is 10mcg. He also had 4.6mcg of cannabis in his blood - the legal limit is 2mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor Tiffany Meredith said he did cooperate with officers.

She told the court that Hewitt was travelling from his friend's house and was heading home.

He accepted that he had taken both cocaine and cannabis a while before getting in the car but said he felt okay to drive.

Ms Meredith said Hewitt “did not feel like he was travelling at speed and was not in a rush”.

She also said that he had been struggling with drugs for some time and had been using them to self-medicate. He had also lost his relationship with his family and became homeless and was living on the streets.

The court was told that Hewitt suffers from illness and his dad was undergoing end-of-life care which has taken a toll on him.

Hewitt had not taken drugs since Christmas, Ms Meredith added.

Magistrates disqualified Hewitt from driving for 14 months and he was fined £120.

He will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.