A West Norfolk man has appeared in court charged with a number of sexual offences.

46-year-old Kelvin Morgan, of Watering Lane in West Winch, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault when he appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He also denied one count of common assault.

Morgan has been bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, July 11.