A 47-year-old who was involved in a town centre altercation was charged after a pair of kitchen scissors were found on him.

Lee Marks, of no fixed address, but from the Lynn area, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police were called to a large altercation in Norfolk Street at 7.30pm on April 30. Marks was one of the people involved.

The altercation took place on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Officers approached him, and Marks then tried to leave the area.

He was seen attempting to throw something in the bin, and officers decided to carry out a search for drugs on him.

During the search, police said they found a pair of kitchen scissors in his back jean pocket.

He was then arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he told officers that he had scissors on him for fishing.

Marks appeared unrepresented in court and insisted that the scissors were located in his backpack rather than in his pocket.

He was handed a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £45 in court costs.