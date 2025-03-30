A 47-year-old man who had a knife in his pocket when police pulled him over has avoided a spell in prison.

Jose Soares Goncalves, of Chadwick Square in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences having pleaded guilty on an earlier date.

The court heard that on January 29, Goncalves was pulled over on Carmelite Terrace for not having any insurance.

Soares Concalves was stopped down Carmelite Terrace in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

While being searched, police found a knife in his pocket, so he was subsequently arrested.

Goncalves appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I never had intentions to use the knife. It was a one-off, that’s it.

“I was doing some things at home and then came out and forgot the knife was in my pocket.”

Soares Goncalves received a three-month prison sentence, but it was suspended for 12 months.

He will also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.