A 47-year-old who maneuvered his wife’s poorly parked car after having “shots of whiskey, wine and beer” found himself in court for drink-driving.

Eduardo Laur, of Persimmon in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan told the court that on January 18 at 11.51pm, Laur had crashed into a parked car on the road outside his home address.

Laur appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

It caused significant damage to the other vehicle. He had driven onto a grass verge, reversed and crashed into the parked car.

Laur was confronted by the car owner and he initially denied causing the incident.

The police were called and noted that Laur smelt of alcohol. He later provided a reading of 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In a police interview, he appeared apologetic to officers and admitted to drinking shots of whiskey, wine and beer before getting behind the wheel.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan told magistrates that Laur had been moving the car his wife’s poorly parked car.

“He couldn’t remember knocking into the car,” Mr Cogan said.

“It was on a public road. It would have been different if it was on a driveway.”

Laur was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £85.