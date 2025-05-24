A 47-year-old’s good deed was undone by his subsequent aggressive behaviour towards the police.

Craig Curson was at Lynn’s bus station on Thursday, May 1, when he called an ambulance for somebody in need.

However, moments later, when he was approached by the police after they believed he was “causing a nuisance”, Curson became defensive and called officers “c**ts” and “di*****ds”.

Curson called an ambulance for somebody at Lynn’s bus station. Picture: Google Maps

The day before, he had also been abusive towards a security guard at Sainsbury’s.

Curson, of Archdale Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of using threatening words to provoke fear or violence.

The court heard that Curson went into Sainsbury’s on Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter topless.

He was asked by a security guard to put his clothes back on.

Curson responded: “I am having a bad day. F**k off, I am going to bottle you.”

Curson continued being verbally abusive before leaving the store, saying to the guard: “If you want a f*****g fight, come outside then.”

The next day, he was around the corner at the bus station, phoning an ambulance for somebody suffering a medical emergency.

Another member of the public said to the police that Curson was “making a nuisance of himself”.

When challenged by officers, Curson started swearing at them.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told magistrates that Curson was drinking alcohol every day when he committed the offence.

Mr Sorrell said Curson is now drinking considerably less.

“He recognises that his behaviour can be obnoxious towards other people,” the solicitor said.

“He is aware of this weakness. He has taken steps to address this.”

Mr Sorrell said that Curson has been receiving help from a charity and has since settled down in a relationship.

“Everything is looking set for him to become a better person,” he said.

Curson was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.