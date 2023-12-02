King’s Lynn woman Lisa Rudd raises £585 for West Norfolk baby bereavement charity Theresa’s Tiny Treasures through fire walk challenge
A 47-year-old Lynn woman has pushed herself out of her comfort zone to raise money for a West Norfolk baby bereavement charity.
Lisa Rudd spoke to the Lynn News a few weeks ago, when she said that she was preparing to do a fire walk to raise money for Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, a charity that provides photographs and keepsakes to families who have lost babies.
She said: “When you do stuff for charity, you have to do things that you're not keen on doing. To do this firewalk, I have to rely on myself and my mind to get me through it.”
On November 24, Lisa travelled with her husband Steven to Thorney, near Peterborough, dressed as Wonder Woman to complete her walk.
After a mindfulness talk and some coaching from activity leader Barry Collins, she was ready to walk across the 18 feet of hot coals, which had a temperature of 1,200 degrees Celsius.
Lisa said: “I did get slightly burnt feet but it’s expected, they don’t call them burns though, they call them ‘fire kisses’ which is quite glamorous.
“Would I do it again? Probably not as my feet were hurting quite a bit, but it was a good adrenaline rush and I’m happy that I could raise money for a good cause.”
She was able to raise £585 for the charity, who were very appreciative.
In the future, Lisa said that she may even do a wing walk to carry on raising money for charities.