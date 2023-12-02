A 47-year-old Lynn woman has pushed herself out of her comfort zone to raise money for a West Norfolk baby bereavement charity.

Lisa Rudd spoke to the Lynn News a few weeks ago, when she said that she was preparing to do a fire walk to raise money for Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, a charity that provides photographs and keepsakes to families who have lost babies.

She said: “When you do stuff for charity, you have to do things that you're not keen on doing. To do this firewalk, I have to rely on myself and my mind to get me through it.”

Lisa raised £585 for Theresa’s Tiny Treasures

On November 24, Lisa travelled with her husband Steven to Thorney, near Peterborough, dressed as Wonder Woman to complete her walk.

After a mindfulness talk and some coaching from activity leader Barry Collins, she was ready to walk across the 18 feet of hot coals, which had a temperature of 1,200 degrees Celsius.

Lisa said: “I did get slightly burnt feet but it’s expected, they don’t call them burns though, they call them ‘fire kisses’ which is quite glamorous.

Lisa with activity leader Barry Collins

“Would I do it again? Probably not as my feet were hurting quite a bit, but it was a good adrenaline rush and I’m happy that I could raise money for a good cause.”

She was able to raise £585 for the charity, who were very appreciative.

In the future, Lisa said that she may even do a wing walk to carry on raising money for charities.