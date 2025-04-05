A 48-year-old who carried out a prolonged violent assault on a woman and man - leaving one of them unconscious - will have to wait to hear his fate.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard how David Williams carried out the attack, which led a member of the public who saw the incident to believe that one of the victims had died.

Williams admitted one offence of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as assault by beating, when he appeared at the court on Thursday.

The assault was carried out in Morrison’s car park in Lynn

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told magistrates that the attacks took place near the Morrison’s car park in Lynn on April 6 last year.

A witness first saw Williams punch a man’s face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Williams was then seen stamping on and kicking his head.

The witness described the way that Williams was kicking the victim’s head as a “football-style kick”, saying it “wasn’t just a tap”.

The victim was lying unconscious and Williams left the scene, leaving time for the victim to get up and crawl to another point in the car park.

Williams, of Stables Court in Leverington, near Wisbech, then returned and kicked the victim even more, flipped him over and began searching his pockets.

At the time, Williams was accompanied by a woman who he also punched, causing her to fall to the ground. She was also kicked in the head.

The woman said that the assault left her with bleeding knees and several lumps on her head.

Ms Neequaye said the assault was carried out after Williams made threats to punch the woman if she did not accompany him from the supermarket.

The witness said they believed that the unconscious man was dead.

William’s solicitor Kate D’Aloia asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be carried out before he is sentenced.

Williams will return to court on June 11 and was released on conditional bail with orders not to enter Norfolk or contact the victims he assaulted.