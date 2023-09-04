King’s Lynn man Raymond Bonnett caught with 0.2g of cocaine
A 49-year-old was caught with cocaine after police described his behaviour as “suspicious”.
Raymond Bonnett, of John Kennedy Road in Lynn admitted having a Class A drug in his possession when he appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday.
Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean said that on June 23, Bonnett was stopped by police after they said they noted his “suspicious behaviour”.
Bonnett admitted to the officers he had 0.2g of cocaine on him with a value of around £20.
Bonnett had a total of 17 previous convictions to his name.
In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said: “It’s fair to say the possession was a small amount of cocaine. It’s nearly six years since he’s been before the courts.”
He was fined £80 by magistrates and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 along with court costs of £50.