A 49-year-old was caught with cocaine after police described his behaviour as “suspicious”.

Raymond Bonnett, of John Kennedy Road in Lynn admitted having a Class A drug in his possession when he appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean said that on June 23, Bonnett was stopped by police after they said they noted his “suspicious behaviour”.

Bonnett admitted to having 0.2g of cocaine. Picture: iStock

Bonnett admitted to the officers he had 0.2g of cocaine on him with a value of around £20.

Bonnett had a total of 17 previous convictions to his name.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said: “It’s fair to say the possession was a small amount of cocaine. It’s nearly six years since he’s been before the courts.”

He was fined £80 by magistrates and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 along with court costs of £50.