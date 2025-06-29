A 49-year-old who pulled his trousers down at a town bus station insisted he was only doing so to show off his tan.

David Greeves, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

The court heard that on May 6, Greeves was at Lynn’s bus station when he was seen by members of the public pulling his trousers down.

Lynn bus station, where David Greeves committed his offences

On May 24, he was seen at the same location calling somebody a “n***e”.

Greeves also admitted being drunk and disorderly on Tower Street on April 4. He was seen behaving in an “intoxicated manner”, according to prosecutor Jackie Hamlon.

Greeves was in court last month for threatening to smash up Cash Converters on Lynn’s High Street.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said that Greeves only pulled his trousers down slightly to show somebody his tan line.

“There was no indecent exposure,” Mr Cogan said.

The solicitor said that Greeves receives help from a support worker and is looking to cut down his alcohol intake.

“He hopes to make a full recovery, and he does not want to offend again,” he said.

Greeves was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £40 in costs.