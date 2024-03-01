Home   News   Article

Outwell man Daryl Cousins set to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court accused of shoplifting

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:29, 01 March 2024

An Outwell man is set to appear in court accused of shoplifting next month, after police identified suspected stolen items while on patrol.

Officers were on patrol in North Lynn yesterday when they discovered the items, after which a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Daryl Cousins is set to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on April 18
Daryl Cousins, 49, of Suttons Close, was subsequently charged with six counts of shoplifting between January 20 and February 29.

He has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on April 18.

