A 49-year-old threatened to put his penis inside a train station worker’s mouth after she challenged his questionable behaviour.

Kastytis Dulinskas, of Gaywood Hall Drive in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to provoke fear or distress.

Dulinskas repeatedly swore and threatened a woman who was working at the town’s train station.

The incident took place at Lynn’s train station

The worker believed he looked as though he was going to steal a bike from the station, and asked for him to leave if he was not waiting to catch a train.

However, Dulinskas, who refused to stand for magistrates and repeatedly spoke over court staff during his hearing, reacted aggressively.

He called the woman a “dumb c**t” and began grabbing his genitals.

He then said: “I’m going to get my c**k out and put it in your mouth.”

The woman said that she felt “threatened and upset” by the incident.

Shortly after the offence, Dulinskas was arrested and interviewed by police, but said he could not recall making the threats.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith told magistrates that despite Dulinskas being accused of stealing the bikes, he was only “interested” in them.

“He was looking at the bikes because he was interested in them,” Ms Meredith said.

The solicitor added that Dulinskas has “poor mental health”.

“My view is that there are other issues with how he has been in court today,” she said.

Dulinskas was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48.