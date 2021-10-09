5 things to do in Norfolk this Halloween

The Halloween season is a great time of year to let out your spooky side and explore what Norfolk has to offer.

From family entertainment to adult scares, there's plenty to do in the area this season.

1. Undley Farm, Bury St Edmunds

This pumpkin patch remains one of the most popular places for family fun for those in Norfolk.

Just a stone's throw away in a neighbouring county, the farm offers rides, market stalls and autumnul delights.

The maize maze will guarantee hours of fun as you and your family rise to the challenge of reaching the centre.

The pumpkin field is vast and very muddy so bring wellies (and possibly plastic sheets for the car seats).

You can select your perfect jack-o-lantern from a range of brightly coloured gourds.

Places get booked very quickly so head to undleyfarmevents to book yours.

2.PrimEVIL, Norwich

This scare-tastic event is a dream come true for horror lovers.

The event is running from October 8 to October 31 for it's 12th year in a row.

There are themed haunts which include an infected zombie insanitarium, manor horror, circus of terror, the crypt and more.

The event is 12+ so unfortunately not suitable for little ones.

Not for the faint hearted!

Book your scare-cation at primevil-scare

3.Halloween Friday at Bar and Beyond King's Lynn

Bar and Beyond are hosting their very own Halloween event that you don't want to miss!

The 12-hour long scare-fest will transform the popular club into a Halloween playground.

Expect full venue decor, a laser and strobe show, inflatables, pumping dance floors and more.

18+ only.

Enter if you dare.

Book here at BarandBeyond

4.The Downham Market Halloween event

The Downham Halloween Event will take place during half-term and promises a fun, family-friendly event.

There will be rides, face-painting,food stalls, games and even a fancy dress competition!

The event will take place on October 29-30 from 12-4pm.

There will be a free screening of Casper the friendly ghost at the Town Hall.

Forget friendly ghosts.....don't miss out on this budget friendly event!

5.Halloween 'Phantomime' King's Lynn

For the first time ever, Kitty Litter and all her Panto Pals are having fun at the Guildhall Arts Centre in their Halloween Phantomime packed full of spooky fun!

Halloween Phantomime promises to have you singing, laughing, cheering and booing to the very end as you help the Prince find his Princess before the evil Royal Advisor and his spooky pals trick or treat him into losing his kingdom.

Will poor Ellie, the fishmonger's daughter discover her true identity and turn the whole kingdom upside-down?

Will the baddie's meddling guards protect everyone in the royal castle?

The event invites attendees to don their costumes and join them on October 29-30

Book here at Corn Exchange