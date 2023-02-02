Norfolk is set to receive £500,000 towards a brownfield development in Lynn that will create 1,500 jobs in the first Government funding to be handed out under the county's devolution deal.

The Government has today confirmed capital funding for the £8 million Nar Ouse business park enterprise zone, as a direct result of an in-principle county deal with Norfolk County Council, which was agreed in December.

County council leader, Cllr Andrew Proctor said: “The benefits of this deal are already beginning to flow - £500,000 to unlock the latest phase of the Nar Ouse regeneration site and create 1,500 jobs.

Nar Ouse Way in King's Lynn

"This is money that would not have come to Norfolk, if we hadn’t negotiated the in-principle deal.

“This is just the start – if we get this deal over the line, we can make a massive difference to Norfolk, its communities and its economy.”

If agreed later this year, the deal will see a range of powers and funding currently controlled in Westminster transferred to the county council and a new, directly elected leader, from May 2024 – including a £20 million investment fund, for 30 years.

The Government has confirmed capital funding for the £8 million Nar Ouse business park enterprise zone

The Government confirmed today that the Nar Ouse investment was negotiated as part of the deal, to be delivered before 2024 - and further funding for other sites is likely to be confirmed soon.

West Norfolk Council owns the 120-acre Nar Ouse business park site, which is one of the largest brownfield sites in the east of England. This deal will unlock the east side of the site.

Cllr Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk Council, said: “We are delighted that the county discussions have brought forward significant additional funding that will open up the Nar Ouse enterprise zone further.

“A development that is already bringing jobs and growth into west Norfolk.”

CJ Green, chair of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Nar Ouse is one of our flagship Enterprise Zone sites, and a great partnership between West Norfolk Council, the LEP and Norfolk County Council.

“This funding from Government will accelerate the development of new infrastructure on the site where the LEP and West Norfolk Council are already investing millions of pounds on new office and industrial units, helping bring new jobs and businesses to the area.”

Consultation on the county deal will take place between February 6 and March 20.

For further details about the deal and the consultation, go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/norfolkcountydeal.

Do you have a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk