A £50,000 funding scheme to help provide many more defibrillators across the borough has been created by West Norfolk Council.

For parishes and community groups that are actively looking at purchasing life-saving equipment themselves, this scheme will offer communities the opportunity to have a funded defibrillator installed.

Leader of the council, Stuart Dark, said: “This is great news for people across West Norfolk.

“As the fifth-largest borough in the country, covering a quarter of Norfolk, we know the challenges faced by all public services in meeting the needs of communities spread across such a large area.

A defibrillator is installed near the main entrance at the Princess Theatre Hunstanton. LtoR, Stuart Dark, leader West Norfolk Council with Brian Hallard from the Princess Theatre

“This move helps us to both support each other better at times of medical emergency and support the blue-light services, who are dealing with unprecedented demand.

“We know how important community defibrillators are: in 2021 we helped to fund the provision of a defibrillator outside the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton and within months it was used to help an audience member.”