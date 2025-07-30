A Lynn group has celebrated 50 years with an anniversary afternoon tea.

The town’s Soroptimist International was founded on July 12, 1975 - and 50 years later, members gathered for a birthday celebration with a Pimm’s reception and tea at Congham Hall on the same date as the group was formed.

Seventeen members and a past president enjoyed the occasion, rekindling memories by looking through past year books and photographs, together with the Past Presidents’ Book.

Some of the members enjoying the anniversary afternoon tea

A spokesperson said: “It was great to look back on how times have changed.”

The club’ s original petition to be formed was accepted at a meeting of the Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland Federation Executive Council on December 7, 1974. The Lynn club was proposed by Soroptimist International Norwich, its mother club, and seconded by a Peterborough club.

A charter dinner was then held on July 12, 1975, at Lynn’s Duke’s Head Hotel - and the charter was presented by Federation president Ruth Harris with Divisional Union president Cara Watson.

Looking back through the archives to a cutting of from July 12,1975 with founder president Pat Robinson and federation president Dr Ruth Harris

There were 27 founder members. Pat Robinson was the first club president and remained a member until her death in 2022.

Dr Elizabeth Harrison was also a founder and an active member through her life until her death in the same year. Dr Harrison also served as federation health advisor from 1991 to 1995 and federation president from 1999 to 2000.

The club now has 26 members and a Founders’ Charity in memory of Pat and Elizabeth which supports local Girlguiding.

The anniversary day also coincided with the Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland ‘Day of Action’ and UN ‘Day of Hope’.

During the afternoon, members suggested proposals for future soroptimist projects. The afternoon tea was the first of several events to celebrate the club’s milestone, with a friendship weekend planned for September involving guests from friendship clubs.