A 55-year-old stole from a supermarket after failing to take his anti-psychotic medication.

Craig Morley, of Pleasant Court in Lynn, walked into Sainsbury’s in the town’s Vancouver Centre on January 5 to commit the offence.

He concealed a selection of items, worth a combined £49.10, in a cardboard box, before leaving without making any payment.

Craig Morley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

However, he was quickly stopped by the store manager and street rangers in the vicinity, with the police called shortly afterwards.

They arrested Morley and took him into custody, with the entire incident captured on CCTV footage.

Morley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

This meant he had breached a 24-month conditional discharge handed to him at Norwich Crown Court last year.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell said: “So far as the offences are concerned, it is not unusual these days – and of course shops are struggling.

“The defendant realises that, and he is very sorry for it. He is not really an un-honest person, but that day he forgot to take his anti-psychotic pills – he has mental health issues.

“He wasn’t altogether in charge of his faculties, and he went into Sainsbury’s and took the items.

“Would you consider putting him on trust of the court to behave himself, take his pills, rely on him not to come back, and give him another conditional discharge for this?”

Magistrates did opt to hand Morley another six-month conditional discharge. He will also pay £50 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.