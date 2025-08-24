A 56-year-old who was involved in a bus station fight has been fined.

Mark Baylis, of Glebe Road in Downham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening words to cause fear, alarm or distress.

The court heard that Baylis was at Lynn’s bus station on February 4, where he became involved in an altercation with another man.

The fight took place at Lynn’s bus station. Picture: Google Maps

However, the fight was not started by Baylis, as the other man was the first to push into him, the court was told.

Baylis then punched the victim to the floor and kicked him.

Many people were present at the bus station and witnessed the fight.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson told the court that Baylis was initially offered a conditional caution by the police.

However, he did not pay the fine given as part of the caution.

Ms Johnson said that Baylis has “so much” remorse and regret about the fight.

“He said that he wanted to comply with the caution, but could not pay the fine,” she said.

Baylis was therefore fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.