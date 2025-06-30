A 57-year-old spat in the face of a police officer and headbutted another twice in front of members of the public.

Alan Shorting, of Sadler Close in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for three offences.

In a previous hearing, he admitted using threatening behaviour to cause alarm and distress as well as assaulting two police officers.

The incident took place on July 14 last year in Lynn, when police were trying to arrest Shorting on suspicion of drink-driving.

During the process, Shorting kneed a police officer in the groin and spat in his face.

He then headbutted another officer twice while he was tackled to the ground.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon said that the incident took place near several members of the public, who were watching the Euros football final between England and Spain.

Shorting was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to each police officer.

He was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs and a £80 victim surcharge.