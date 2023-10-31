A major plan to build nearly 600 homes on the outskirts of Lynn could be approved next week despite objections from four parish councils.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, Whistle Wood and Reffley Wood are seeking reserved matters approval to construct 574 new properties on land west of the Knights Hill Hotel, which lies within the South Wootton and Castle Rising parishes.

The scheme, which would also see a Reffley Wood car park, sport pitches, open spaces and roads built, was granted outline planning permission in July 2020.

Part of the site of the major planning application to build almost 600 homes on the outskirts of Lynn

Since the application was first submitted, it has come in for heavy criticism from residents and councillors alike – with campaigners previously holding up ‘SAY NO’ signs at a housing meeting in Lynn’s town hall.

However, planning officers have now recommended that the development is given full approval, and the case will go before West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next Monday.

The matter has been called in by three councillors due to the fact that this recommendation is being opposed by four parish councils.

South Wootton Parish Council chairman David Price was among those to previously campaign against the proposed development

In early 2019, more than 900 people had signed a petition against the development – while more than 400 wrote to the borough council to voice individual objections.

Now, South Wootton, North Wootton and Castle Rising parish councils have once again objected to the plans.

In a report published ahead of next week’s meeting, a joint comment from them said: “The planning process has been fragmented and poorly administered and the parishes have not been appropriately considered and they are the bodies that have the best knowledge of the consequences of poorly planned schemes.

“The parishes and communities in West Norfolk deserve to be heard and not brushed aside especially when in pursuit of trying to secure better planning outcomes.”

A public enquiry was previously held about the proposed housing on land off Knights Hill

The councils have raised concerns about the number of planning applications related to the case, saying this has made the process “unnecessarily complicated and misleading”, and added that they are “deeply concerned” about whether a proposed roundabout for the development is of sound design.

Grimston Parish Council has also objected to the plans, citing reasons such as worries over traffic levels and its environmental sustainability, as has the Norfolk Coast Partnership.

However, the likes of Norfolk County Council’s highways authority, Anglian Water, Historic England, Sport England and Natural England have raised no objections with the scheme.

The parish council worries are likely to go unheeded because they are not related to the granting of reserved matters approval.

In the report, planning officers have said: “This site, one of the council’s main housing allocations in the Local Plan, already benefits from outline planning permission, granted by the Secretary of State after being tested at Public Inquiry.

“All that is being considered through this application are the remaining reserved matters.

“It is acknowledged that there are objections to the proposed development from the parish councils and the Norfolk Coast Partnership (NCP), with very few third-party comments being received either for or against the development.

“However, the majority of the parish council’s concerns relate to outline matters revolving around public transport requirements and highway impacts.

“These are issues that do not fall within reserved matters and issues that were fully considered and mitigated at the outline stage.”

At the same time as Barratt David Wilson Homes seeks reserved matters approval, it will also look to attain planning permission to create temporary construction access and a haul road to coincide with building work kicking off.

The applications will go before the planning committee at 9.30am next Monday at Lynn Town Hall.