A 61-year-old could face jail after strangling and punching a woman in broad daylight.

Raymond Tuck, of Browning Place in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with two offences.

He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and assault by beating, offences he committed against the same woman on September 7.

Raymond Tuck appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Crown prosecutor Sally Harris told the court that on that date, two witnesses alerted police to Tuck’s actions. The first reported that he had hit a woman before running off into Gaywood.

The second said they had seen a man punch a woman before running into the Gaywood Tesco supermarket.

Officers attended the scene, and were told that the victim had fled into a nearby property.

By committing the offences, Tuck breached a conditional discharge he was handed earlier this year. He could face up to six months in custody for the strangulation.

Mitigating, solicitor Alison Muir said there are “issues to be explored” when it comes to the defendant’s mental health.

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, asked for a pre-sentence report into Tuck to be carried out. He will then return to the Lynn court on December 14 to learn his fate, and has been released on conditional bail in the meantime.