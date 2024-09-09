A 64-year-old woman was left with a spinal fracture after being pushed over during a town centre confrontation.

The victim was at Lynn’s bus station on April 12 when she became frustrated at two women playing loud music through a speaker in the vicinity.

She asked them to turn it down, but they did not do so.

The 64-year-old woman suffered a spine fracture after being pushed by Lucy Whittington at Lynn’s bus station

The victim then swung her bag towards the speaker in an attempt to knock it out of her hands, but instead connected with the woman.

Twenty-six-year-old Lucy Whittington, the friend of the woman who was hit, retaliated by pushing the victim backwards onto the ground.

She was rushed to hospital, and was told she had suffered a spine fracture during the incident.

Whittington, of Estuary Close in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard the victim was originally kept in hospital for 24 hours, but returned one week later with a damaged nerve.

In a victim personal statement read aloud during proceedings, she said the “attack” has left her feeling “terrified going into King’s Lynn alone”.

“I have never recovered from the pain,” she said.

“I am in constant pain in the lower part of my back where it was fractured.”

Magistrates asked the probation service to carry out a pre-sentence report on Whittington before they deal with the case.

She will return to court on December 19 to learn her fate, and has been released on bail with conditions not to contact the victim.