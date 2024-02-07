A man died in a three-vehicle crash at the end of last year after suffering multiple traumatic injuries, an inquest opening has heard.

Steven Williams, 65, who lived at St Clement Close in Outwell, passed away on December 11 after a collision at the Pullover roundabout on the A47 on the outskirts of Lynn.

The incident occurred at 6.08am and involved two cars and a van. Mr Williams died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash which resulted in Mr Williams’ death occurred at the Pullover roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Several road closures were put in place afterwards.

At the opening of an inquest into Mr Williams’ death on Tuesday, area coroner Yvonne Blake said it was caused by the multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the road traffic collision.

However, she also said that ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were contributing factors.

A full inquest will take place on August 28 this year.