An inquest held into the death of a 65-year-old who died in a three-car crash determined he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Steven Williams, from Outwell, died on December 11 last year after a collision at the Pullover roundabout on the A47 on the outskirts of Lynn.

Mr Williams died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The crash took place at 6.08am between two cars and a van.

The incident happened on the A47 pullover roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Several road closures were put in place afterwards.

An inquest into Mr Williams’ death took place at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich on Monday.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave the conclusion that Mr Williams died from multiple traumatic injuries following the collision.

Ms Blake previously said in the inquest opening that ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were contributing factors.