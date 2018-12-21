Christmas will be a significant milestone for a West Norfolk bell ringer as she celebrates 65 years of ringing in Norfolk.

Wendy Twite, 85, has been a prominent figure at the Lynn Minster, and as a mark of respect, her fellow ringers will ring a special tribute Quarter Peal in the New Year.

Her devotion is illustrated by the fact that she rides from her home at Leziate to Lynn every Sunday morning on her moped to ring the bells.

Campanologist Wendy Twite Celebrates her forthcoming 65th anniversary of bell ringing. Pictured front right Wendy Twite with her Bell Ringing Colleagues at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn.

Wendy never imagined that, as a 20-year-old novice ringer, she would still be pulling the ropes 65 years later.

“You don’t tend to count the years, they come and go and until I sit down and think about it, I don’t really consider it anything special,” she said.

Wendy was first introduced to bell ringing back in 1953 by the late Rev Aubrey Aitken who was Vicar of St Margaret’s at the time.

Wendy Twite at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn.

Mr Aitken was trying to recruit young people to ring bells at St Margaret’s Church and spoke to members of the old Tower Street Youth Club in Lynn.

Under the expert tuition of St Margaret’s tower captain, the late Norman Harding, Wendy and a couple of friends, were soon able to handle and control a bell.

She continued: “It has been a labour of love for me all these years. You need to be committed to being a bell ringer because you are part of a bell-ringing team.”

Wendy would like to encourage younger people to take up bell ringing and believes it is a really enjoyable and healthy hobby. New people are always welcome to join the existing ringers at the Minster.

Captain of the Minster tower, Peter Jackson, said: “Wendy’s 65 years as a ringer is remarkable. She is still a regular Sunday service ringer and is always eager to ring at civic services and weddings.”