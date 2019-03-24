£679,000 grant boost for West Norfolk

The Government has granted West Norfolk Council £679,000 towards a project to improve mooring on the Wash.

The grant from the Coastal Communities Fund has been awarded to West Norfolk to be used working in partnership with Fenland District Council to enhance existing and create more opportunities for leisure craft wanting to visit The Wash.

The project will include practical improvements to the mooring and navigational infrastructure as well as a dedicated marketing and promotions specialist to develop a Sail the Wash brand and market this among the boating fraternity. This will attract additional tourism to the area which will support the local tourist economy.

The Wash is a notable attraction for visitors. It is a designated European Marine Site, a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is incorporated into the Greater Wash Special Protection Area.

“It provides a unique experience for leisure boating in the UK and from further afield.

Chris Bamfield, executive director at BID, said: “This is excellent news for the area.

“Growth of this tourism asset is currently limited because the infrastructure does not support sailing in and around The Wash.

“By working with our partners to create additional moorings both on the Great Ouse at Kings Lynn and River Nene at Sutton Bridge, as well as providing additional stop over points at various other locations for boats sailing in and around The Wash, we can create a destination sailing experience.”

In addition to the above funding, two further bids have been approved by the Coastal Revival Fund - £48,000 for the Hunstanton Prosperity Coastal Communities team for wayfinding and place-making signage, and £50,000 for the King’s Lynn Renaissance Coastal Communities team for the repair and restoration of the Grade II listed Sommerfeld and Thomas Warehouse.