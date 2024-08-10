A 69-year-old who had 59 offences to his name stole items that were “not essential” and found himself back in court.

Barry Pegg, of Highgate in Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted two counts of shoplifting.

Both incidents took place on May 17, with the first theft at Veterans at Ease, a charity shop in Lynn.

Barry Pegg stole items from QD and Veterans at Ease. Picture: Google Maps

Pegg took a T-shirt, an ornament and a bag worth a total of £12 and left the store without paying for them.

Crown prosecutor Asif Akram said that Pegg was seen on CCTV concealing the items while on a mobility scooter.

He then went into QD and took a duvet cover and a bottle opener which had a total value of £8.98, again leaving the store without making payment.

Street rangers were made aware of the thefts and challenged him about it. Pegg admitted to making the thefts.

Duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Pegg was “short of money” at the time of committing these thefts.

“The items taken are not exactly essential items,” said Mr Sorrell.

“He considered selling these items for money.”

The solicitor added: “He sufferers with health problems and is seriously disabled. He is remorseful and regrets it.

“It was temptation at the time that made him commit these offences.”

Magistrates opted to give Pegg a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered that he pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £40.