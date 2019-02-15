70’s music night is souly for charity as £800 raised

An “All Shades of Soul Music” Motown night took place at West Lynn Community Centre on Saturday night to raise awareness of Parkinson’s Disease and raise money for local causes.

A total of £800 was raised altogether on the night.

Motown soul music night raising money for local charities and Parkinson's UK ..left to right Mike Anderson, John Goat and Bob Holden

The 1970s soul music event was thought up after John Goat was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and wanted to support charities through an event.

Motown soul music night raising money for local charities and Parkinson's UK left to right Elliott Chandler, Ryan James, Sharon Anderson, Mike Anderson, Bob Holden and John Goat

A raffle was also held on the night as 54 tickets were sold.