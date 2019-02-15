70’s music night is souly for charity as £800 raised
An “All Shades of Soul Music” Motown night took place at West Lynn Community Centre on Saturday night to raise awareness of Parkinson’s Disease and raise money for local causes.
A total of £800 was raised altogether on the night.
The 1970s soul music event was thought up after John Goat was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and wanted to support charities through an event.
A raffle was also held on the night as 54 tickets were sold.
