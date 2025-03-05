A care home resident has been joined by his mother, who staff say will be “keeping an eye” on her son.

74-year-old Gary Stevens moved into King’s Lynn Care Home - run by the Black Swan Care Group - on Kettlewell Lane back in November 2022 due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Last month, his mother Rose, 95, came from Canvey Island in Essex to live at the same home as her son - and staff say they are sure she is going to keep an eye on him.

Rose and Gary joined by family members John, Donna and Jodie. Pictures: Black Swan Care Group

“I don’t think it’s something I’ve come across before in my long career in care,” said co-manager Sally Haynes.

“Gary’s been with us for two and a half years and we’re pleased to be supporting him.

“We were delighted when his family asked if Rose could come to live at the home.”

Rose and Gary now live in the same care home

Rose, who is fond of quizzes and loves chatting with people, is settling in well.

“It must be lovely for them to be back living together again,” Sally added.

Gary is a West Ham United fan and enjoys watching his favourite team and most other sports on TV, along with crime dramas.

He also likes jigsaw puzzles and reading John Grisham novels.