A consultation on a masterplan for the Southgates area of Lynn suggests public approval of the scheme is strong.

The West Norfolk Council project aims to transform the southern entrance to the town, and looks set to involve the route's major roundabout being removed.

At the time of its launch in September, councillors said they wanted to "change the way people travel around the area" by reducing bottleneck congestion and promoting alternatives to driving.

A public consultation was launched as some business owners expressed concern over the future of London Road - but its results now hint at a strong backing from residents.

More than three quarters of respondents (77%) said they agreed with the vision set out in the masterplan, according to the council.

In addition, 81% agreed that "the level of ambition proposed for the area was about right" - and 83% agreed with the proposal to divert traffic around the South Gate, which would be protected and used as an entrance for pedestrians and cyclists.

An artist's impression of the work which would be carried out, which will see the Southgates roundabout removed

Cllr Richard Blunt, cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: "This is great news. We commissioned this masterplan as a means of using the wider Southgates area as a vehicle for driving economic growth in Lynn and improving access to the town, while protecting and enhancing important heritage assets.

"The comments we received were really helpful; many were really detailed and they provide the residents’ perspective, which is crucial to the development of a plan that will succeed.

"To have the public’s endorsement for the plan is an important step forward for this project and I thank everyone who took time to take part in the consultation."

Southgates has functioned as the southern entrance into Lynn since the 15th century.

The South Gate itself looks set to be protected during the masterplan

The site is a strategic area for regeneration in the borough council's Heritage Action Zone Programme, the Lynn Transport Strategy and the Town Investment Plan.

The consultation asked people for their views on a set of proposals to develop the area. It was put together by BDP - a practice of urban designers, town planners, architects and landscape architects - together with transport advisor Urban Flow and property advisor Montagu Evans.

The council added that comments from respondents spoke of traffic problems and "a desire to make it more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as protecting the South Gate".

There were divergent views on some aspects of the area, however, with some suggesting that the old Ford garage should be protected while others called for it be torn down.

Gergana Draganova, urban design director at BDP, added: "We are delighted with the results of the public consultation, which demonstrate that there is a real mandate for the proposed changes to the Southgates area.

"The key themes emerging from the feedback received show that the strategic priorities identified by the masterplan are of real importance to the local community and will serve to unlock the full potential of the area as an important gateway site."

Following the consultation, the borough council and its partners are now exploring funding opportunities for the masterplan.

A draft version of the plan seeking support for the proposed highway, public realm and active travel infrastructure in the area was submitted to the Government’s Levelling Up fund on behalf of the partners by Norfolk County Council in August.

This was mandatory in order to meet a deadline for bids, but does not prevent changes to the masterplan arising from consultation feedback.

An announcement on whether the bid has been successful is expected "early in 2023", according to the borough council.