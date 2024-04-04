A 77-year-old took his own life by jumping off a bridge onto Lynn’s Hardwick Roundabout, an inquest heard.

Michael Gardiner, who lived at Kensington Road in Downham, died on November 30 last year after falling from the A47 flyover.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.50am, and road closures were put in place on the flyover and roads surrounding the roundabout.

Michael Gardiner committed suicide by jumping from the Hardwick flyover in November

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance responded to the incident. Mr Gardiner received treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court yesterday, area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded that he died of suicide.

His causes of death were multiple traumatic injuries after a fall from height.

