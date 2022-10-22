Remember, remember, the fifth of November.

This particular day is notable for one prevalent celebration but will also mark the debut of a new fishing event for the 8:56 Foundation.

The organisation is planning to host a new Men’s Time session in the town, which will provide a relaxing social opportunity for men over 18.

The event is designed to bring men together in social settings with a sporting theme, suitable for all abilities.

By encouraging men to talk and socialise, this is proven to help reduce the risk of isolation and loneliness by improving mental health and well-being.

Each session provides an environment encouraging a sense of strength, support and belonging.

The sports’ benefits show fishing is able to create profound impacts on men’s lives across a range of areas.

Time spent outdoors is good for eliminating stress, anxiety and depression.

Moreover, by increasing physical activity, fishing can help lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, improve physicalwell-being, strengthen immune systems and prevent disease.

Trustee Richard Watson. said: “Given the benefits outlined, it is our aim for it to become a monthly session, providing an opportunity for men to come together on a regular basis.”

Places are available for up to 16 men at Lynnsport Lakes on Saturday, November 5 by contacting the website www.856foundation.org.uk